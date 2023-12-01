T.I. Goes Off On A Club For Using Him and His Drama As A Promo

CLOSE

T.I. and his young son King had a viral moment that almost every parent with young kids have in private when our children go through that smelling their piss stage. Social media has a way of dragging things on when family’s can be fighting one day and back to loving on each other the next. King saids he stands on business while T.I. say’s he stands on and with his family no mater what, so when an Atlanta night club decided to use the family scuffle as a promotion for their club, T.I. showed up to go off and in on them.

Tip and King had been previously scheduled to appear at Atlanta’s Elleven45 Lounge for its “R&B Wednesdays” but just one day before the event, the rapper learned a flyer to promote the event included a photoshopped image of Tip holding King in a headlock. T.I. made an appearance at the club but it wasn’t what the club had originally had in mind.

“AIN’T NOBODY GETTING NOTHING GOING!! AIN’T NOTHING HAPPENING, NO MONEY, NO BEERS, NO PARTYING, NO SECTIONS, NOTHIN!! YOU PUT ME AND MINE ON THE MF’N FLYER, THEN ‘NINJA’ GIVE ME EVERYTHING. AND IF YOU CAN’T DON’T PLAY WITH ME” -T.I.

