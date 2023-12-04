Jeannie Mai Feels Gutted And Is Speaking Her Truth

CLOSE

Jeezy was living his best life married to television star Jeanie Mai with his new baby girl or so we thought. Jeezy shook up the world including Jeanie Mai when he went and filed for a divorce after his wife was pumping up his new memoir “Adversity for Sale” on social media. Jeezy then dropped a double album then told his naked truth to Nia Long in an interview, where he respectfully addressed his marriage to Jennie Mai and according to Jeezy counseling couldn’t fix it.

Jeannie Mai, then accused Jeezy of cheating, cited their prenup’s infidelity clause in response to his September divorce filing. Jeezy insists that he did not cheat on his estranged wife.

Evidently Jeannie Mai is really in her feelings about her looming divorce, as she sat down with J-Hud to speak on her truth. According to Jeannie Mai she learned about Jeezy filing for divorce when the world did and the whole thing has left her feeling gutted.

“Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me. I also met the strongest version of me,…When I found out … that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,”

