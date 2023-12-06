https://x.com/kylemccord16/status/1731690165616181423?s=20
It looks like the Ohio State Buckeyes’ Quarterback Kyle McDord has entered into the NCAA transfer portal.
Via Fox19
McCord, who is in his third year at Ohio State, threw for 3,170 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season.
McCord, despite entering into the transfer portal, would still be eligible to play for the No. 7 Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 9 Missouri.
- Do you think this was a good move?
- Should he stay a few more years?
Ohio: The Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord Enters The Portal was originally published on rnbcincy.com
