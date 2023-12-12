Woman Who Sued Takeoff For Rape Is Coming For His Moms

CLOSE

Back in 2020 a woman, who is being referred to as Jane Doe, sued Migo’s member Takeoff for rape. According to Jane Doe, she and Takeoff were at a party, she ended up in a room that Takeoff entered then he allegedly forced himself on her. Takeoff denied the claim the in 2021 the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue criminal charges in the case. Then in 2022 Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston.

One would think that is the end of the story, right?

According to reports Jane Doe doesn’t believe the fat lady has sang on her rape case, because she is now suing Takeoff’s, mother, Titiana Davenport, who is the acting administrator of Takeoff’s estate. The suit is seeking to have TakeOff’s mother take her son’s place as the defendant in the case.

Not only is Titiana Davenport having to grieve the loss of her son, but she is also suing the owners of the Houston Bowling Alley where Takeoff was killed, now this.

