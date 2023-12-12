Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Are Officially Divorced

CLOSE

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly shocked the world in 2017 when they got married during the off season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta especially since he wasn’t the guy she was with during the previous season. They gave birth to a beautiful little girl in 2018. However by 2019 the marriage got rocky, then in 2021 it was a confirmed wrap. The craziest part it took almost 3 season of RHOA for their divorce to be final.

Just in time for the holiday season the marriage of Kenya Moore and Marc Daly is officially and legally over.

THEY IS DIVORCED NOW!!

Kenya and Marc’s divorce that was longer than the marriage may have been because the two didn’t have a prenuptial agreement prior to saying “I do”.

According to a report Marc Daly is still being slightly difficult as he is only wanting to pay $521 a month for child support claiming that his monthly income as $5K before taxes and Kenya’s as $50K. Kenya and Marc previously agreed that she will have primary custody of their daughter Brooklyn and he will be granted visitation. However, the two did agree to share joint legal custody so that Marc can still have a say so in the decision making regarding Brooklyn.

Wonder how that’s going to work out for Marc or better yet does Kenya Moore even care about his coins?

see below