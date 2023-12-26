Taraji P. Henson Says She Fired Her Entire Team, 50 Cents Wants Next

Leading up to the Christmas release of ‘The Color Purple’ actress Taraji P. Henson emotionally spoke her truth about her unhappiness of not get paid her worth as an actress. On the heals of ‘The Color Purple’ amazing box office success on Christmas Day, Taraji P. Henson handed out pink slips instead of red boxes to her entire team, for not capitalizing on her “Empire” success.
According to Taraji P. Henson:
“Firing everybody after Cookie,…Everybody had to f—kin’ go. Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That’s why you all haven’t seen me in so long. They had nothing set up.”
Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, the king of ‘Power Universe’, that has risen to his success by playing Chess opposed to Checkers, made is move to secure the Queen of ‘Emipre’, Taraji P. Henson, taking to his social media to say “They dropped the ball fvck em @tarajiphenson I’m ready to work let’s get it”
How about that for a ‘POWER’ move!?
See the video and post below.
