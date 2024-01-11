Entertainment News

50 Cent Say’s He’s Serious About A Taraji P. Henson Power Move

Published on January 11, 2024

6th Annual Urban One Honors Logo
Source: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty

Taraji P. Henson has been liberating herself lately just like Miss Celie, and is speaking on all things she finds disrespectful as it pertains to her being a black actress in a very disrespectful Hollywood.

Power Universe God, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson said he wanted her, after Taraji went off about being tired of being underpaid, now he is reiterating his seriousness following her Color Purple rental car diss story.

On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to his IG for asking Taraji P. Henson to join the “Power Universe” for Power money.

“Someone called me today thinking I was bulls****ing about working with @tarajiphenson till I told them what I made STARZ pay @therealmaryjblige to be on GHOST, I ain’t out here f***ing around…”

MJB joined “Power Book II: Ghost” back in 2019 to an immediate hefty payday … a reported $400k an episode that’s clearly paid off … the series has been picked up for a 4th season.

50 Cent made a promise to actress/comedian Mo’Nique, when she was being blackballed and he owned up to his promise, along with her home on his other hit series ‘BMF’

