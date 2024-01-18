Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Suffers A Stroke At Age 24

CLOSE

Prayers are going out to rapper Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cari Broadus, as she shared that she suffered a stroke at the young age of 24 years old.

Cori Broadus, the daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante’, shared on her personal Instagram page that she had suffered a severe stroke.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Cori Broadus was reportedly diagnosed with Lupus (an autoimmune disease when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs), at the age of 6 years old. However why Cori had the stroke has not been revealed at this time.

