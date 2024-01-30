Charlie Wilson Celebrates His Birthday With A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

CLOSE

Happy Birthday and congratulations are in order to Uncle Charlie, last name Wilson!!

Grammy-nominated singer, co-founder and lead singer of the Gap Band, Charlie Wilson celebrated his 71st birthday on Monday, a the unveiling of his own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony was emceed by legendary music producer Jimmy Jam, along with Charlie Wilson’s manager and president/CEO of P Music Group Michael Paran, Grammy winner Babyface and frequent Wilson collaborator Snoop Dogg, on deck to speak.

The surreal moment was celebrated on the same street where Charlie Wilson used to sleep while homeless due to drug and alcohol addiction in the 1990s.

“It’s truly an honor to stand before you as I accept this prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,”…”This recognition holds a very special place in my heart as it symbolizes a journey that started many, many years ago.”

Take a look at the video below