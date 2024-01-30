Charlie Wilson Celebrates His Birthday With A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Happy Birthday and congratulations are in order to Uncle Charlie, last name Wilson!!
Grammy-nominated singer, co-founder and lead singer of the Gap Band, Charlie Wilson celebrated his 71st birthday on Monday, a the unveiling of his own star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony was emceed by legendary music producer Jimmy Jam, along with Charlie Wilson’s manager and president/CEO of P Music Group Michael Paran, Grammy winner Babyface and frequent Wilson collaborator Snoop Dogg, on deck to speak.
The surreal moment was celebrated on the same street where Charlie Wilson used to sleep while homeless due to drug and alcohol addiction in the 1990s.
“It’s truly an honor to stand before you as I accept this prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,”…”This recognition holds a very special place in my heart as it symbolizes a journey that started many, many years ago.”
Take a look at the video below
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
These Cleveland Browns Coaches Just Got Fired
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts