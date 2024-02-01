King Harris Wants Credit For Making ‘Standing On Business’ Viral

In November Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for the football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints, the Harris family outing turned into the Harris family scuffle when T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, went live during an altercation he was having with his dad.
During the live video you could hear T.I. yelling “You are embarrassing yourself and your family”, but the most famous rant during the scuffle was King proclaimed he was “standing on business”, now the 19 year old rapper wants his credit for making the phrase a world wide saying.
King Harris took to his social media with a new video stating he is still “standing on his business”:
“I ain’t created. But I’m the one that got everybody saying it,” “You hear me? I ain’t created. I’ll be alive. I say I created it. That s**t’s been on – that s**t’s been on you know years and years.”
Take a look at the video below
