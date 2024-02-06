Entertainment News

Baby Decapitated At Birth Death Has Been Ruled A Homicide

Published on February 6, 2024

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the death of a baby decapitated in a hospital has been ruled a homicide.

Jessica Ross, 20, went into labor with her son, Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Jr. on July 9, 2023 at Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County. According to the parents of the baby during the 10 hour labor the doctor pulled on the baby so hard while the mother was in labor, that it broke his bones in his neck and head, ultimately decapitating the baby.

As horrifying as that sounds the parents didn’t find out about the baby being decapitated until the funeral home told them.

The parents filed a lawsuit against the hospital, the doctor who delivered the baby, Tracey St. Julian, her OBGYN practice, the nurses and doctors involved in the birth, as well as independent pathologist Dr. Jackson Gates.  The parents of the baby hired Dr. Gates to do an independent autopsy then later learned he posted the photos on his Instagram page.  According to Dr. Gates he posted the photos for ‘educational purposes’.

Southern Regional Medical Center Officials have issued a statement saying “this unfortunate infant death occurred in utero prior to the delivery and decapitation,” and said that the doctor who delivered the baby, Tracy St. Julian is not “and never has been” an employee of the hospital.

Let’s keep this family uplifted in our prayers.

