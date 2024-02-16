CLOSE

Comedian Pierre Edwards On Standup Comedy: “I Love This Craft”

Comedian, actor, writer, and director Pierre Edwards came by the Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star today and had Sam and Kenya Brown in stitches!

Edwards, who’s in Cleveland this weekend for a stand-up comedy special at Funny Bone (February 16 and 17), spoke candidly about his journey as a comic and actor. Edwards has featured in comedy classics like How To Be A Playa, B*A*P*S*, and For da Love of Money.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

“When you come see me tonight, you’ll see,” Edwards tells Sylk. “I love this craft, man. I really care about his craft. I need this to be good… I like comics that say slick stuff. Double entendres, Call backs.”

The way Edwards weaves in and out of stories while keeping everything light and funny is nothing short of masterful. It’s easy to see how his career has spanned decades!

When Sam asked Edwards about how long it takes to build a good stand-up set, the comedian didn’t hesitate to point out what fans of his shouldn’t do at his shows!

“I’ma be honest. I got so many jokes, people ain’t got time to be heckling me… I’m a student of the game. I like people like Richard Pryor, Paul Mooney, Patrice O’Neal. You know? People that had them jokes, man!”

Check out the full interview below. And be sure to tune into the Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on WZAK!

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM: