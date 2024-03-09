Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

CLOSE

Grammy nominated artist Fat Joe is so much more than a rapper, he is an entrepreneur and philanthropist as well who is taking his views to platforms much higher than social media. Thursday’s State of The Union had an invited special guest, Fat Joe, brought one of the plights of the people to The White House, Healthcare transparency.

Bronx, New York native, Fat Joe was invited to the State of The Union address by his friend House Rep. Nanette D. Barragán and was suited up in his a game.

Fat Joe had been in D.C. all week on behalf of the Power to the Patients org that combats hidden hospital fees and we’re told Joe’s stance is 100% bipartisan.

