Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Published on March 17, 2024

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 2

Source: Simon Chasalow/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency / Simon Chasalow/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

The Dreamville Music Festival, going down April 6 and 7 at Raleigh’s Dorthea Dix Park, includes headliners like SZA, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and J Cole.

Visit Raleigh reports that beyond the event itself, the festival significantly impacts the local economy. In 2022, it brought in $6.7 million, benefiting restaurants, bars, retail shops, and hotels. Hotels saw a 92% occupancy rate on average.

Drawing attendees from across the US and 20 countries, the festival attracted about 80,000 music enthusiasts last year.

This year’s edition promises to be another success, showcasing a diverse lineup of performers and bringing together music lovers from around the world.

Local

