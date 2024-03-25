Fan Mistake’s Jennifer Hudson For Coco Jones And J-Hud Rolled With It

CLOSE

You often hear stories from celebrities about people walking up to them when they are out and about wanting to take pictures. Some celebrities get upset because they just want to navigate around like just a regular person. Then there are some celebrities that just suck it up butter cup and give the people what they want. EGOT winning singer/actress/television host Jennifer Hudson not only gave a fan a photo-op but she even pretended to be Coco Jones when the fan swore it was Coco Jones.

Recently Jennifer Hudson was out when a young brotha fanned out on her saying that he knew her face, ‘Coco Jones’, instead of proving him wrong J-Hud just rolled with it. Taking a picture with him, then reminding him to pick up her (Coco Jones) new platinum selling album.

The hilarious scene was caught on video and replayed by Jennifer Hudson during her daytime talk show.

The biggest question is, we know he put it up on the Gram, but how many likes and comments did he get before someone told him he was posted up with Jennifer Hudson not Coco Jones.

See video below.