Diddy’s Sons Detained In Raid, While Diddy’s Plane Is In Antigua

Shortly after Justin Comb’s suspected DUI arrest last year, his mother, Misa Hylton, went all the way in on Diddy in a series of social media posts. One can only imagine what Misa is going to say after what went down today as her son Justin and his brother Christian were detained during the raid at Diddy’s home today.

On Monday, Homeland Security raided two of the rapper’s homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Aerial footage appeared to reveal his sons, Justin and Christian Combs, in handcuffs outside his Holmby Hills residence.

Only to fan the maternal flames even more, it’s being reported that while Diddy’s homes in LA and Miamiwere being raided, he was jetting out, literally. According to TMZ, Diddy was at the airport boarding his private jet during the raid and he touched down in Antigua not long after, allegedly.

It isn’t known whether the cuffing of the Combs brothers was just a formality or was there an arrest made.

The reported raid on Diddy’s home is allegedly part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.

