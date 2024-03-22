Listen Live
Entertainment

The Blackspin: Our Favorite “For the Ladies” Songs | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 22, 2024

KMEL All Star Jam 1996 - Mountain View CA

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, we over here on the radio at The Amanda Seales Show couldn’t help but think of a few songs made especially for the ladies.

When you ask yourself that question, what are some of the bedroom bangers that come to mind?

 

 

 

 

 

Amanda and Supreme had a fun time going back and forth over greatest hip-hop hits with girls in mind. Of course LL Cool J was the first name that came to mind, but there’s also the surprise “rizz effect” of “How’s It Going Down” by DMX and — granted, Amanda and this guy might still have beef! — Wale’s interesting turn to his softer side with “Lotus Flower Bomb.”

Join the conversation below and feel free to let The Amanda Seales Show know some of your own go-to ladies night jams:

 

 

