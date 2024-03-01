Listen Live
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Published on March 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
Jaylen Alston

Source: HBCU Gameday / HBCU Gameday

!function(n){if(!window.cnx){window.cnx={},window.cnx.cmd=[];var t=n.createElement(‘iframe’);t.src=’javascript:false’; t.display=’none’,t.onload=function(){var n=t.contentWindow.document,c=n.createElement(‘script’);c.src=’//cd.connatix.com/connatix.player.js?cid=2afce81c-2486-49a5-86f7-8bd9a652eccf’,c.setAttribute(‘async’,’1′),c.setAttribute(‘type’,’text/javascript’),n.body.appendChild(c)},n.head.appendChild(t)}}(document);

(new Image()).src = ‘https://capi.connatix.com/tr/si?token=56e6441f-c382-4906-a045-38a3ad06363f&cid=2afce81c-2486-49a5-86f7-8bd9a652eccf&#8217;; cnx.cmd.push(function() { cnx({ playerId: “56e6441f-c382-4906-a045-38a3ad06363f” }).render(“6ea8f7e811684e30b75449ade870db2e”); });

Winston-Salem State’s Jaylen Alston put together a season to remember on his way to being named CIAA Player of the Year. The 6’4″ guard played above his size, leading the conference in rebounding (8.3) and field goal percentage (58%) while finishing third in scoring (17.5). It’s an award that he was simply built for.

“Most people can not take getting hit every night or just end up on the ground on a nightly basis. So for me, I kind of built my body around that type of game. So for me it’s kind of just another night for me,” said Alston.

The senior guard led the Rams to a 19-8 overall record, 13-5 in the CIAA, which was good for a No. 3 seed in this year’s CIAA Tournament. As the postseason rolls along Alston remains a player to watch for a berth in the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game in Phoenix, Arizona. His unique skill set landed him on the early watchlist for the game and he’s done nothing to disappoint so far.

For Alston it’s a matter of confidence.

“I’m never gonna be scared of anybody. I’m never gonna get to the point where I think anyone is better than me just because I like to have confidence in myself,” he said.

No matter how the future unfolds for Jaylen Alston, there can be no denying he has crafted his own HBCU All-Star Story this year in the CIAA.

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Trending
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 25, 2024
Entertainment

Diddy’s Sons Detained In Raid, While Diddy’s Plane Is In Antigua

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: ‘Power II: Ghost’ Feel Blindsided

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

Entertainment

Legal Team Diddy Calls Raids A Witch Hunt

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago

Mature woman having breakfast on the balcony at home
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Rachel Pope on the Nature of Menopause

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close