Listen Live
Entertainment

Premiere: Rudy Currence Gives Glory To God’s Priceless Love In His Music Video For “Ransom”

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
rudy currence

Source: Press / eOne Nashville

 

After getting his start as a Southern-bred, one-named R&B/soul crooner in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Rudy Currence made a revitalizing change in his career during the 2010s that saw his music shift more in the lane of gospel and Christian contemporary. Since then, the veteran singer/songwriter has been GRAMMY-nominated, GMA Dove-awarded and topped the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart on more than one occasion.

It looks like he may be celebrating yet another hit in the very near future if all goes to plan by the looks of his new music video for “Ransom,” which we’re premiering right here today!

 

 

RELATED: Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele Premiere Their Video For “No Greater Love” On The Nightly Spirit

Vocally serenading with a powerful message to match, “Ransom” puts God’s love in a metaphorical sense that many will be able to relate to. The power and conviction in Rudy’s voice is enough to move even the roughest and toughest of spirits, especially with the nuances of his high notes and brevity in his lower tones. The video itself is subdued in nature, opting for a bare desert setting that ironically depicts the massiveness of God’s love from a visual perspective. Overall, the natural approach puts the focus primarily on the lyrical content and core message delivered with “Ransom.”

The song is lifted from his 2023 album Stained Glass Windows, a project gospel fans haven’t been able to get enough of since its release last April. You might even remember the video premiere on The Nightly Spirit for his Chrisette Michele-assisted single “No Greater Love (link above), which hit .1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and peaked within the top 20 on Hot Gospel Songs.

 

Watch the new music video for “Ransom” by Rudy Currence below, and go listen his album Stained Glass Windows right now on your preferred streaming platform:

 

 

 

The post Premiere: Rudy Currence Gives Glory To God’s Priceless Love In His Music Video For “Ransom” appeared first on Black America Web.

Premiere: Rudy Currence Gives Glory To God’s Priceless Love In His Music Video For “Ransom”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 25, 2024
Entertainment

Diddy’s Sons Detained In Raid, While Diddy’s Plane Is In Antigua

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: ‘Power II: Ghost’ Feel Blindsided

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's East 4th Street
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: CLE Mayor Justin Bibb on The Decision to Deny 80 Businesses to Remain Open Later

Entertainment

Legal Team Diddy Calls Raids A Witch Hunt

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close