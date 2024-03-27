Mase Reacts To Diddy Home Raid ‘Reparations Is Getting Closer’

CLOSE

Breaking news a couple of days ago was that the Los Angeles home of Sean “Diddy” Combs was raided by Homeland Security Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, as well as his Miami home. Legal team Diddy responded to the raids that shocked the world that it was a witch hunt. Now others that knew him best in Hip Hop are feeling like the chickens are coming home to roost.

Harlem Worlds rapper Mase AKA pastor Mason Betha during a recent podcast when asked did he see the latest news on Diddy when he responded:

“Reparations is getting closer and closer,”

The day of the raid marked the 27th anniversary of Biggie Small’s Diamond certified ‘Life After Death’ album.

“It’s amazing that all of this would transpire on that day,”

Take a look below