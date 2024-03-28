CLOSE

When it comes to our ATL music legends, we show pride in the ones who paved the way for the South to be one of the most influential destinations in rap!

That’s why we practically rolled out the red carpet for our sit-down with Trillville. With a new album on the horizon in the form of the highly-anticipated Welcome To Crunkville, which also comes paired with a biopic to boot, it was the perfect time to check in with Don P, LA and Dirty Mouth for the one time.

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape REDRUM Wizard

Colorful casting aside — get em, Scrappy! — Trillville is making sure to cross their “T’s” and dot their “I’s” when it comes to this project, mainly by having all the original players involved and releasing a musical component that fits into everything perfectly. The fellas seemed real excited for what’s in store while speaking with Incognito and DJ Misses, which as we all know is always a vibe.

Watch our full interview with the whole Trillville right here on Posted On The Corner:

The post Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com