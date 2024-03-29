Entertainment

Al B. Sure Puts Out A Message To His Son Quincy ‘Come Home’

Published on March 29, 2024

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

In more Diddy houses getting raided fallout news.  Al B. Sure took to his IG titled ‘Letter To My Son!’  telling him to come home, the door is wide open and that he will be safe there.

Quincy Brown the son of the late Kim Porter has always referenced Diddy as the father figure in his life, since that is the man that he was raised with.  Kim Porter had a long term relationship with Diddy that produced three children Christian, Jessie James and D’Lila Star.

Following the raids Monday of Diddy’s home that showed video scenes of his son’s Christian and Justin (son by fashion designer Misa Hylton) being handcuffed, Al B. Sure thought it was a good time to send a letter via Instagram his 32 year old biological / twin son Quincy Brown, tagging Al B’s podcast and all.

Come Home. The🚪is wide open.  You’re safe here son!

The touching letter that has some folks feeling some type of way included a picture of Al and a teenage Quincy.

“Don’t Let The L❤️ve Songs Fool You!” @TheAlBSurePodcast 💯

Take a look below and give us your thoughts.

