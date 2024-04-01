A 13-year-old girl has been charged with homicide following her mother’s death.
In Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, police have charged the teenager as an adult for the stabbing death of her mother.
According to FOX 8, the girl made several comments when she was in police custody, including saying “I’m the reason my mom is dead” and “I don’t know how people can do stuff like this and not feel bad about it.”
According to their report, the girl expressed remorse once police arrived.
From FOX 8:
Upon arrival, police say they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to her neck, back and heavy blood flow coming from her head.
Police note they also found an 11-year-old boy on the scene with apparent stab wounds to the back but they appeared to be non-life threatening.
The affidavit states when officers arrived there were no knives or cutting instruments in plain view, however, noticed kitchen drawers and cabinets had padlocks on them.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their initial report CLICK HERE.
13-Year-Old Admits To Stabbing Mom To Death was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
