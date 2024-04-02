To Clarifying, Lizzo Is Quitting Something, But Not Music

CLOSE

Lizzo is experiencing some ‘sh–‘ after winning a Grammy and performing at the highest levels in entertainment history, then the crabs came, trying to snatch her back into the barrel so she took to her IG to say ‘I didn’t sign up for this ____’

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The post went viral leaving fans in shock that they won’t hear from the person that today them today that they were ‘Special’.

Lizzo has taken to her IG once again, this time with a video to clarify her resignation post, saying that she is in fact quitting something, that is, “giving any negative energy attention,” what she is not quitting is what brings her joy, music.

Take a listen to what Lizzo had to say about her resignation post below.