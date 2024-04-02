Entertainment

To Clarifying, Lizzo Is Quitting Something, But Not Music

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Lizzo is experiencing some ‘sh–‘ after winning a Grammy and performing at the highest levels in entertainment history, then the crabs came, trying to snatch her back into the barrel so she took to her IG to say ‘I didn’t sign up for this ____’

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

The post went viral leaving fans in shock that they won’t hear from the person that today them today that they were ‘Special’.

Lizzo has taken to her IG once again, this time with a video to clarify her resignation post, saying that she is in fact quitting something, that is, “giving any negative energy attention,” what she is not quitting is what brings her joy, music.

Take a listen to what Lizzo had to say about her resignation post below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Celebrity

Who Is Brendan Paul, The Former College Basketball Player Alleged To Be Diddy’s Drug Mule?

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Mature woman having breakfast on the balcony at home
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Rachel Pope on the Nature of Menopause

Entertainment

Lizzo Gives Post Of Resignation ‘I Quit’….I Didn’t Sign Up for This Sh–‘

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

Entertainment

Beyonce’ Gives K. Michelle Her Flowers For Her First Country Album

Entertainment

Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Close