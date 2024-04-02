To Clarifying, Lizzo Is Quitting Something, But Not Music

Lizzo is experiencing some ‘sh–‘ after winning a Grammy and performing at the highest levels in entertainment history, then the crabs came, trying to snatch her back into the barrel so she took to her IG to say ‘I didn’t sign up for this ____’
“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”
The post went viral leaving fans in shock that they won’t hear from the person that today them today that they were ‘Special’.
Lizzo has taken to her IG once again, this time with a video to clarify her resignation post, saying that she is in fact quitting something, that is, “giving any negative energy attention,” what she is not quitting is what brings her joy, music.
Take a listen to what Lizzo had to say about her resignation post below.
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Shaker Heights: Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy's 'Drug Mule'
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
Salute! Browns Sign Former Glenville High School Graduate