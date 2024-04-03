Entertainment

Misa Hylton Shares Inside Video Of Diddy’s House Raid And Is Heated

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Homeland Security raided two of Diddy’s homes in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. Aerial footage appeared to reveal his sons, Justin and Christian Combs, in handcuffs outside his Holmby Hills residence.

We all know Hip Hop fashion designer Misa Hylton isn’t for play play when it comes to her son, Justin, with whom she shares with Diddy.  Misa came for Diddy when Justin got in trouble for drinking and driving so you can only imagine what happened when the raid went down and she was able to see inside the homes surveillance cameras, showing military guns pointed at her child’s head while a drone was zipping around.

Related Stories

Misa is furious over what she calls a clear and out-of-bounds show of force — which she characterizes as more than excessive. She writes, “The overzealous and overtly militarized force used against my son and his brother Christian — who I consider a second son — is deplorable.”

In closing on Misa Hylton’s long, tongue lashing, post, she say’s she is getting an attorney.

Folks is going to stop messing with Miss Misa’s baby.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Entertainment

Misa Hylton Shares Inside Video Of Diddy’s House Raid And Is Heated

LSU v Iowa
Entertainment

Angel Reese Tearfully Speaks On Being Portrayed As A Villain

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

Entertainment

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

Entertainment

To Clarifying, Lizzo Is Quitting Something, But Not Music

Mature woman having breakfast on the balcony at home
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Rachel Pope on the Nature of Menopause

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Close