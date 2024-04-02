Listen Live
Entertainment

Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Amanda Seales (2023)

Source: Photosbyrome LLC / Radio One Digital

 

As the world shifts into a more accepting and diverse dating pool in terms of conventional ways of partnering up — shoutout to all the “throuples” out there! — should it still be against the law to commit adultery?

The state of New York is taking a hard look at that question after a new bill was recently introduced in hopes of repealing the rarely-enforced law that was first enacted all the way back in 1907.

Cheaters, rejoice!

 

RELATED: TSU’s Entire Board of Trustees Get Disbanded | The Amanda Seales Show

The interesting development currently making its way through the New York Legislature inspired Amanda to share a bit of a “pumpkin-eater” story from her own personal trials and tribulations. Although she wasn’t in the wrong at all, Amanda learned a valuable lesson when it comes to the generational cycle that can play a part in many situations of adultery. Grab your popcorn!

 

Enjoy this hilarious, “scandalous” story of adultery by way of the head honcho herself here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

The post Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Amanda’s Adultery Scandal | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Stephen A. Smith Responds To Misa’s Fury “Good Luck With That”

Amerie Album Release Party for Touch - April 26, 2005
Entertainment News

Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

Music

[LISTEN] J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

Judges wooden hammer in front USA flag.
Entertainment News

Joe Exotic (a.k.a. Tiger King) Gets Prison Sentence Reduced Only by One Year

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close