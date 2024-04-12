New Music Roundup: Melvin Crispell III, Lee Vasi, Transformation Worship & More

CLOSE

Just because it’s Friday doesn’t mean we can’t take it to church. We’ve got you covered with this week’s new music releases to put you in the spirit and help curate your weekend playlist.

First up: Melvin Crispell III, who released “Hold On,” giving us a mix of old school mixed with a new age gospel vibe.

Lee Vasi released her newest EP, From Me to God, featuring the single “Baptize Me,” which she refers to as a “personal, holy-spirit filled song.”

Transformation Church‘s Transformation Worship music collective released “Overflow,” which also features Todd Delaney. The reimagined version of the viral sensation from the V02 Conference in 2022 is new and fresh, and said to be the new worship anthem of the year.

Stevie Rizo released “Lions,” a reflection on the Biblical story of Daniel in the lions den.

In case you missed it last week, Tre’Gadd released “Star 2” featuring De La Cruz and Scottie Wop.

Franchesca released “Credit” which has a soulful R&B vibe.

Forest City Worship comes alive in their latest release, “Alive In You,” featuring Carrington Gaines and Amanda Guillory.

Tylynn and Cru Alxndr take us to the islands with their newly released single, “Running To.”

Jason Nelson’s “Revival Medley” is a medley of tunes reminding listeners that no matter what the situation may look like, speak life over yourself.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard released two singles on her newest EP, Believe, featuring her church family, Purpose Worship. “I’ve Been Waiting (Live)” is a hit!

One of WHATUPRG‘s latest releases includes a track called “This Time Last Year.”

Christon Gray is back with a new track called “Vanish” off his School of Roses: Reloaded project.

Newcomer, Tianna, released “ebb & flow” which was written by Dante Bowe.

