Undivided Ent. Announces “Reunion Tour 2.0,” Plus International Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin “Kingdom” Series

Published on April 17, 2024

Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Undivided Ent. has been living up to its name and serving us with a united front of entertainment for the past few years. Last night (April 16) they took to social media to announce that a Reunion Tour 2.0 is on the way! 

Reunion Tour 2.0 is a follow up to the original 2023 tour that featured Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, and Israel Houghton. On this new run that is equally nostalgic, Kirk Franklin and The Clark Sisters return with Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and Yolanda Adams. 

The news comes just a day after teasing that Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin’s groundbreaking Kingdom Tour would be making its way to Africa, Europe, and Asia. In 2022, the collective Kingdom Tour around their collaborative album Kingdom Book 1 set the highest attendance record for Christian/Gospel tours to date. 

 

But that’s not all. 

While Undivided Ent. is currently wrapping up the One Hallelujah Tour with Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs, Jonathan McReynolds, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, earlier this Spring they announced the Girls Night Out Tour featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne and Wande kicking off this summer. 

Are you not entertained?! 

