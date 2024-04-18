Melissa Wade had the privilege of talking with Sarah Jakes Roberts, the keynote speaker at this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo. Roberts, renowned for her empowering ministry, blessed the audience with her vision for uplifting women.
During the interview, Roberts discussed her latest book, “Power Moves,” now available for pre-order. The book promises to be a beacon of inspiration and guidance.
Roberts also shed light on her upcoming Woman Evolve conference, a transformative event designed to empower and equip women from all walks of life.
Sarah Jakes Roberts Talks Empowering Women and New Book was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
-
Click Here To Stream The Total Solar Eclipse In Cleveland
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report