The Bijou Star Files: 4 Teenagers Die Following Police PIT Manuever

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 1, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

4 Teenagers Die After High Speed Chase Involving Florida Highway Patrol

According to WCJB, the incident transpired on Sunday (April 20). The Gainesville Police Department reported a stolen Honda CRV was speeding on State Road 100. Authorities spotted the vehicle and quickly began chasing the four boys. Read More

15-Year-Old High School Cheerleader Fatally Shot At Prom After Party

A shooting at a South Georgia after-prom occurred over the weekend and left a 15-year-old cheerleader dead and three others injured. Read More

Keyshia Cole Shares Words For Scrappy After He Made Comments About Her Romance With Hunxho Being Fake (Video)

Cause my momma was cool wit his momma. It’s always been love, but for him to allow such craziness.. is beyond me. People be weird…Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers take 3-2 series lead over Orlando Magic after thrilling 104-103 victory in Game 5

It wasn’t easy, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have 3-2 series lead over the Orlando Magic after a thrilling Game 5 victory after both teams traded leads back-and-forth for much of the 4th quarter. Read More

Here We Go! Everything Kendrick Lamar Said About Drake On New Diss ‘Euphoria’

It looks like the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef continues. About two weeks after Drizzy released two disses against him, K Dot returned to the ring with the release of ‘Euphoria’ on Tuesday (April 30). Read More

Rick Ross & Webster’s Dictionary React To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Kendrick Lamar set social media on fire after releasing a diss track aimed at Drake. Hours after ‘Euphoria’ went live on YouTube, the reactions are still pouring in. Read More

Reversed Audio on Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Drake Diss Features Richard Pryor’s ‘I’m a Phony’ Line From ‘The Wiz’

Kendrick Lamar’s 6-minute diss track, “Euphoria” aimed at Drake had the internet in shambles on Tuesday. Read More

Sierra Gates Sparks Heavy Online Criticism After Showing The Process Of Her Russian-Style Lip Injections (WATCH)

Sierra Gates is prompting social media reactions after showing the process of injecting Russian lip fillers. Read More

Lakers Are Reportedly “Open” To Drafting Bronny To Aid LeBron James’ Dream Of Playing Pro With His Son

LeBron James might get his wish of playing pro-ball with his son. Sources have revealed to The Athletic that the Los Angeles Lakers are open to drafting Bronny in late June. The 2024 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 26-27 in Brooklyn, New York. Read More

CHRIS BROWN NO NAMES, BUT THIS RAPPER KILLED CLUB’S VIBE!!! Fans Think It’s Ye

Chris Brown’s sharing a hilarious story about the time a “rapper” ruined the vibe at the club … but fans are picking up all clues that the guy he’s talking about is Kanye West!!! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am