Vanessa Bryant Touching 18th Birthday Post To Late Daughter Gianna

CLOSE

The world experienced shock and sadness January 26 2020, when news broke that NBA great Kobe Bryantand Kobe’s daughter 13 year old Gianna Maria Onore affectionately known as GiGi was also on board a helicopter that crashed killing them both. One can’t even imagine how Vanessa Bryant felt losing her husband and her daughter nor how she continues on living through the nightmare.

Four years since NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant died tragically in that helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant continues to make sure their memories live on with tributes, including on what would have been Gianna’s 18th birthday, with a tear jerking video.

Happy birthday to my gorgeous girl, Gigi! I love you. I miss you.

Vanessa Bryant also released ‘Mambacita’s 18th Birthday’ capsule collection is celebration of her daughter Gigi’s memory. (see below)

See video her