Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant Touching 18th Birthday Post To Late Daughter Gianna

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Variety / Getty

The world experienced shock and sadness January 26 2020, when news broke that NBA great Kobe Bryantand  Kobe’s daughter 13 year old Gianna Maria Onore affectionately known as GiGi was also on board a helicopter that crashed killing them both.  One can’t even imagine how Vanessa Bryant felt losing her husband and her daughter nor how she continues on living through the nightmare.

Four years since NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant died tragically in that helicopter crash,  Vanessa Bryant continues to make sure their memories live on with tributes, including on what would have been Gianna’s 18th birthday, with a tear jerking video.

Happy birthday to my gorgeous girl, Gigi! I love you. I miss you.

Vanessa Bryant also released ‘Mambacita’s 18th Birthday’ capsule collection is celebration of her daughter Gigi’s memory. (see below)

See video her

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Donald Trump Jr. Spills Shady Tea On Diddy

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

Sam Sylk News

The New York Times Mistaken Angela Bassett for Omarosa

News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get Ready to Celebrate One Year of Service with the PNC Fairfax Connection

Lifestyle

“Church In The Club” Features Kierra Sheard For Black History Month

Close