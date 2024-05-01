Trump Repeats Election Fraud Lies, Hints At Violence And Says He’ll Pardon All Jan. 6 Rioters In Time Interview

CLOSE

On Tuesday, we reported that presidential candidate Donald Trump was whining about an “anti-white feeling” in America—as if America isn’t predominately white with white people overwhelmingly representing its lawmakers and other elected officials, corporate gatekeepers, education officials and media broadcasters—during a recent interview with Time magazine. Well, Trump did more during that interview than serve as a mouthpiece for privileged yet perpetually aggrieved Caucasians, he also hinted at the possibility of violence if he doesn’t win in 2024, continued his delusional denial of the 2020 election results, and said he would “consider” pardoning all convicted perpetrators of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that his election fraud propaganda inspired.

“I don’t think we’re going to have that,” Trump responded when asked about the possibility of another Jan. 6 situation in November after the votes are in. “I think we’re going to win. And if we don’t win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election.”

See, this is what we have to look forward to if Trump wins and is allowed to get his rust-orange tanning spray all over the Oval Office Furniture once more. We will have a sitting president who regularly repeats complete and demonstrable fiction as if it were provable fact, and with virtually his entire party falling right in line behind him, he’ll be able to use that fiction to influence the laws we all have to live by whether we cast a ballot for him or not.

At this point, I feel like I’ve written the following words far too many times: Dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court joined the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general and his own Department of Justice in saying clearly and unmistakably that there was no evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, neither Trump nor anyone on his legal team—most of whom are now drowning in legal woes, as is the ex-president—have managed to produce even a shred of unambiguous evidence of a rigged election. It’s a “big lie,” and no one else, especially a Democratic president whose last name is Obama, would be able to able to get away with the same behavior and get themselves elected again. Forget a Democracy. Forget even a Constitutional Republic. The Trump-era Republican party is effectively moving us away from any hope of that, and sliding us right into a full-blown Idiocracy.

Of course, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Trump also wants to legally absolve members of the mob that committed the attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump and his “big lie” instigated.

From CNN:

In his interview, Trump also doubled down on his promise to pardon the hundreds of people sentenced for crimes committed stemming from January 6. Trump has called these individuals “hostages,” though many have pleaded guilty to violent crimes or have been convicted by juries. During an exchange on the issue, Time asked: “Will you consider pardoning every one of them?” Trump replied, “I would consider that, yes.” Time: “You would?” Trump: “Yes, absolutely.”

But please, tell us more about how white people and conservatives have it so bad in this country.

