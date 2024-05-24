Win Free Tickets To The Love Hard Tour In Cleveland!

The Love Hard Tour, starring Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim & K. Michelle, is coming to Cleveland.
The show takes place Friday, June 21st at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
WZAK wants to send some FOR FREE!
For your chance to win free tickets to The Love Hard Tour simply use the following link to tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio.
Yep… that’s it!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS TO THE LOVE HARD TOUR
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Cleveland: Legendary News Anchor Returns After Scary Cancer Diagnosis
-
Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids
-
8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Mother's Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
-
Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially 'Questionable' For Tonight's Game 4
-
Cleveland Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family