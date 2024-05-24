Listen Live
Win Free Tickets To The Love Hard Tour In Cleveland!

Published on May 24, 2024

Love Hard Tour Contest

The Love Hard Tour, starring Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim & K. Michelle, is coming to Cleveland.

The show takes place Friday, June 21st at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

WZAK wants to send some FOR FREE!

For your chance to win free tickets to The Love Hard Tour simply use the following link to tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio.

Yep… that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE TICKETS TO THE LOVE HARD TOUR

Love Hard Tour

