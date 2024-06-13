CLOSE

Cleveland Mayor Hospitalized Following Crash

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was involved in a car crash just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The accident happened near E. 12th Street and Superior Avenue. FOX 8 reports the mayor wasn’t driving when the accident occurred.

Although reports say the mayor was hospitalized, it’s also been reported that Mayor Bibb isn’t injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.