Published on June 13, 2024

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion

Cleveland Mayor Hospitalized Following Crash

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was involved in a car crash just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The accident happened near E. 12th Street and Superior Avenue. FOX 8 reports the mayor wasn’t driving when the accident occurred.

Although reports say the mayor was hospitalized, it’s also been reported that Mayor Bibb isn’t injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED TAGS

