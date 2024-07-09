Listen Live
South Euclid: House Fire Leaves 1 Dead

Published on July 9, 2024

Fire trucks responding to a call for help

Source: Heidi Patricola / Getty

South Euclid: House Fire Leaves 1 Dead

A house fire in South Euclid killed one man and sent others to the hospital.

The fire took place at a house on Ardmore Road.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities were notified of a fire on the second floor of a house.

From FOX 8:

About 45 firefighters from 14 departments helped at the scene.

John Thompson, 61, of South Euclid, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

An elderly man is in critical condition and an elderly woman is in stable condition, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of John Thompson.

This is a good time to remember to check the batteries in your home’s fire alarms. Also, discuss fire safety/prevention, and plan with your family in case you’re faced with this type of emergency.

