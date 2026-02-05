Listen Live
Kenya Brown Attends 2026 Greater Cleveland Women in Media Luncheon

WZAK personality Kenya Brown attended the 2026 Greater Cleveland Women in Media Luncheon.

Published on February 5, 2026
American Heart Association 2026
Source: Kenya Brown / American Heart Association 2026

Kenya Brown represented Radio-One Cleveland at the American Heart Association’s 2026 Greater Cleveland Women in Media Luncheon. The annual event brought together women from across the region’s media landscape to connect, celebrate, and share insights.

The luncheon highlighted leadership, mentorship, and the evolving role of women in media. Attendees included professionals from radio, television, digital, and communications. The event created space for conversation, recognition, and community building.

Kenya joined fellow media leaders for an afternoon focused on empowerment and professional growth. The gathering reinforced the importance of representation and collaboration across platforms.

Photos from the event capture moments of connection and celebration. They reflect the spirit of the luncheon and the strong presence of women shaping media in Greater Cleveland.

Radio-One Cleveland remains proud to support events that uplift women in media. The luncheon continues serving as an important space for visibility and shared experience across the industry.

