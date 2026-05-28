K. Michelle & Former Flame Nosh Clash Over 'Ex'Title, Porsha
‘Queens Court’ Kerfuffle: K. Michelle And Former Flame Nosh Clash Over ‘Ex’ Accusations, Country Crooner Releases Recorded Phone Call—’Don’t Be Mad’
There’s a Queens Court kerfuffle brewing between a country crooner and a former suitor she publicly referred to as her ex, despite him now strongly disputing the nature of their relationship.
Sunday’s episode (May 24) of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reignited tension between K. Michelle and her former flame, Nosh, from the Peacock’s Queens Court, with the drama quickly spilling onto social media this week. During the episode, K. Michelle claimed she received a phone call from Nosh, whom she has publicly referred to as her “ex” and he revealed that he had previously been “talking” to Porsha Williams. However, it appears Nosh takes issue with K. Michelle labeling him her ex, and called her “delulu” for doing so.
Here’s what Nosh had to say about his relationship with K. Michelle.
On May 27, Nosh appeared on Let’s Talk About It Over Cocktails With Carly to clarify the nature of their relationship. According to Nosh, he and the “V.S.O.P” singer dated briefly both during and after Queens Court, but he said the relationship was never “committed.”
“In my own micro opinion, an ex to me is someone or an individual who was once significant in your life. An ex is someone you can say that was my person, at the time, that knew me,” Nosh explained to the host. “I don’t think K. Michelle even knows me inside out like that…we didn’t really make it to the point where we were like, ‘We are going to be together.’ I don’t even think any of my close friends even saw me with her.”
Nosh shared that the two have remained friends and still see each other occasionally. He also suggested that K. Michelle’s argumentative personality played a role in why their connection never progressed further.
“My relationship with K. Michelle, I would say that it was what it was,” he added.
A viral picture of Nosh calling K. Michelle “delulu” for calling him her “ex” went viral the same day of the interview.
Notably, Nosh’s interview happened the same day screenshots of a text exchange involving him and media personality MillichunTV began circulating online. In the messages, the Queens Court star allegedly referred to K. Michelle as “delulu” for calling him her ex. The conversation also appeared to reference his past dealings with Porsha, including claims that she once wanted to go “public” with their relationship while he preferred to keep things private, something K. Michelle brought up during Sunday’s episode while speaking with Pinky.
Later, K. Michelle confronted Porsha over dinner, expressing disappointment that Porsha allegedly never disclosed their history before K. joined the #RHOA cast. During a tense exchange with the group, Porsha maintained that she and Nosh had only dated years earlier, before she knew K. Michelle and insisted there was nothing to hide, but the singer wasn’t buying it and remains certain that this is a part of the RHOA star’s alleged “plot against” her.
Nosh also seemed puzzled by K. Michelle’s reaction, claiming she misunderstood the situation entirely.
“She ran with the story in her head,” he allegedly wrote in the leaked text messages.
Hit the flip for more, including K’s reaction and the phone call she admittedly leaked.
Nosh admitted to dating Porsha Williams, but claimed he did not date the star at the same time as K. Michelle.
During the interview, Nosh further broke down the timeline involving both women, stressing that he was never dating K. Michelle and Porsha simultaneously.
He explained that he first met Porsha at her makeup artist’s birthday celebration in 2024, where they began “talking.” By that point, he said he and K. Michelle were no longer communicating romantically and had last been intimate in 2023.
According to Nosh, he and Porsha attended an afterparty together, but “that was it.” He said the two eventually “became friends.” While discussing their dynamic, Nosh noted that they “went on a couple of dates,” but clarified that the outings were never “planned” and remained very casual. He also pointed out that the Housewife was no longer married at the time.
When asked directly whether he and Porsha were ever intimate, Nosh laughed off the question, responding, “That’s TMI.”
But there’s more to the story, according to K. Michelle.
K. Michelle later intensified the drama by teasing snippets from her alleged private conversation with Nosh, hinting that she still had more to reveal about the Queens Court contestant.
“Don’t be mad. I haven’t even started to tell,” she captioned one video of the recording.
In another snippet from the audio, Nosh referred to Porsha Williams as his “friend.”
Still, K. Michelle suggested the situation is far from over.
“MY HUSBAND IS WITH ALL THE SMOKE. He witnessed all of it, every moment. We be over here laughing,” she wrote.
Another X post from the singer read:
“26 minutes of pure taped deliciousness.”
K. Michelle is pulling out all of the receipts. What do you think the audio recording of Nosh will reveal? Thoughts?
RELATED CONTENT: #RHOA Ruckus: K. Michelle Doubles Down On THOSE Porsha ‘Plotting’ Claims, Calls Out Housewife For Not Being A ‘Girl’s Girl’
‘Queens Court’ Kerfuffle: K. Michelle And Former Flame Nosh Clash Over ‘Ex’ Accusations, Country Crooner Releases Recorded Phone Call—’Don’t Be Mad’ was originally published on bossip.com