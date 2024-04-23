CLOSE

Celebrity kids have become pop culture’s latest fascination. Watching the offspring of our favorite Hollywood notables develop a personality as they navigate the world is like observing your beloved niece or nephew make exciting milestones in life. As a collective, we’ve adopted the role of over-enthusiastic aunties and uncles cheering our little ones on.

Today’s celebrity kids are much different than the offspring from the 90s and 00s. Until recently, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s talented daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, was the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Her younger sister, Rumi Carter, 6, broke that record with her mom’s eighth album, “Cowboy Carter.”

I don’t know about you, but by age 12, the only record I broke was perfect attendance in Sunday school. It’s easy to cheer celebrity kids on when they boast record-breaking accolades. But it’s equally special to watch them do normal things like attend father-daughter dances or get dressed up in cutesy Halloween costumes.

The late, great Whitney Houston once belted the lyrics, “I believe the children are our future,” and I agree. If you’re as fascinated with celebrity kids as we are, here’s a compilation of 10 of our favorite famous offspring.

10 Celebrity Kids We’re Obsessed With

Future, Sienna, Win & Amora

In the early 2000s, Ciara had the Hip-hop world dancing in the palm of her hands to hits like “Oh” and “1, 2 Step.” Today, she’s transitioned into a role that has her “Goodies” moving to the beat of motherhood. The singer had her first child in 2014 with then-boyfriend Future. After their split, she met and married her husband, Russell Wilson, in 2016. By 2017, Ciara gave birth to the couple’s first child together, Sienna Wilson, in 2017, followed by their second child, Win, in 2020, and their third child, Amora, in 2023.

Titan & Noah

Kelly Rowland alternates between her roles as Black Hollywood’s favorite Barbie doll, America’s sweetheart, former member of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child, author, actress, wife, and mother. She’s built quite the legacy for herself, but her proudest accomplishment is raising her two boys, Titan, 9, and Noah, 3, with her husband, Tim Witherspoon.

