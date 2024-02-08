Listen Live
2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Lineup

Published on February 8, 2024

The rosters for this year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game has been revealed!

Top names include singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson, former NBA star and Indiana Pacer Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest), NFL players Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud and IndyCar driver Conor Daly.

The celebrities have been split off into teams coached by ESPN personalities Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith.

Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and rapper 50 Cent will help coach Shannon Sharpe’s team.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Lil Wayne will help Stephen A. Smith.

The game will air live at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee will be part of its broadcast team.

1. Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

2. IndyCar Driver Conor Daly (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

3. Actor Quincy Isaiah (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

4. WNBA All-Star Jewell Loyd (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

5. Streamer and youTuber Kai Cenat (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

6. Actor Dylan Wong (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

7. Actress and YouTuber Lilly Singh (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

8. Singer and Songwriter Sir (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

9. Country Singer Walker Hayes (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

10. Latin Singer Anuel AA (Shannon Sharpe’s Team)

11. Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

12. Former Pacer Metta World Peace (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

13. Actor and Filmmaker Jack Ryan (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

14. Singer AJ McLean (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

15. Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

16. Chef Kwame Onwuachi (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

17. WNBA Natasha Cloud (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

18. Multi-instrumentalist and Songwriter Adam Blackstone (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

19. Gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi (Stephen A. Smith’s Team)

