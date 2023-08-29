CLOSE

We are officially at the end of August, which means it’s time to address your Fall wardrobe. With the school season right around the corner and the imminent season change, there is no better feeling than being able to pick up all your must-have items at one location.

Stores like Kohl’s

make it easy to find staple pieces at an affordable price.

Shopping according to the season can take time and effort. With new trends popping up left and right, trying to keep up with the times can be annoying. When the focus shifts from trendy pieces to timeless garments, you can maximize your clothing by building a wardrobe full of staple pieces.

Having staple items in your wardrobe allows you to create various looks around one specific piece of clothing. Classic clothing makes season transitions seamless, from a pair of jeans that will never go out of style to a blazer or blouse you can use interchangeably. In other words, don’t be so quick to run to the trends. The classic pieces are the ones that will carry you through the seasons.

If you’re on the hunt for a few staple pieces to spruce up your fall wardrobe, then we’ve got you covered. We’re taking you to Kohl’s, a one-stop shop for everything beauty and fashion-related. Here are five staple pieces you’ll need to upgrade your closet this fall.

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

5 Staples You Need To Jumpstart Your Fall Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com