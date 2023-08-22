CLOSE

If one of your favorite things is switching up your hairstyle with your outfit and mood, Kash Doll must be your hair muse. Her hairstyles, wig units, and textured tressed choices are straight fire. We are in love, obsessed, and don’t feel guilty about it.

At this point, it’s almost like the Detroit rapper can sense our moods. When we are feeling spicy and hot, she rocks burgundy-red options. When our attitude is sexy and sophisticated, her black sleek, long layers are perfect. And when we want to give bae a soft, romantic style, she opts for an updo with spiral curls to inspire our look for a night out.

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, has repeatedly gone viral for her hair choices. The Empire actress shared a video of a fresh blowout and silk press in June. Telling everyone how the hair had her acting differently, the video spread across social media.

“I mean, like, for real, all jokes to the side. This face and this hair? This combo?” Kash Doll said as she flipped her hair to the side in the post. “You see this? Do you see me? You see this? This glam baby?”

The mommy of one’s recent August 18 post also had everyone talking – and hitting save. “First of all, my head just made my sickness go away,” Kash Doll joked in the video, rocking deliciously burgundy pressed bundles. “I’m back, y’all; all I needed was my hair done!!”

With each post, the former dancer turned influencer continues to kill the hair game and be our hair goals. Scroll below to see five times Kash Doll has proven she is the ultimate hair muse.

Don’t forget to hit save.

5 Times Kash Doll Proved She Is Our Hair Muse was originally published on hellobeautiful.com