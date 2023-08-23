93.1 WZAK
9 Times Victoria Monet Proved She Was That Girl

Published on August 23, 2023

Tres Generaciones® Tequila Celebrates 50th Anniversary By Launching Familia Tres, A Talent Collective With Artist Victoria Monét

Source: Natasha Campos / Getty


I have a new official theme song, thanks to Victoria Monet. Every time I play “On My Momma,” I know I am that girl. I’m sure you feel that way too.

I have the song on my Apple Playlist right before I go out. I spray perfume on my wrists, apply lipstick, and play Victoria’s chart-topping music. Within seconds, I am ready to slay and be a baddie.

But that’s the exciting thing about Victoria’s songs and the woman behind the music. Not only is she that girl, but she also makes us feel that way. 

Victoria has been expressing herself through music and empowering others long before her solo career. The singer-songwriter started as a third addition to a girl group. When this didn’t materialize, she then went on to write for several well-known artists. Diddy and Dirty Money are most notable with the song “I Hate That You Love Me” and Ariana Grande on her album Yours Truly. Victoria then collaborated with Ariana on two songs, “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next. Both hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Now Victoria is making waves on her own. The official music video for our theme song, “On My Momma,” was released on August 15, and Twitter/X fans could not get enough. Victoria gushed at her fans’ reactions. “…Been emotional all night and morning ✨🥂 so many people to thank for this 🥵 THANK YOU ALLLL!!!!!!!” she captioned her video announcement on Instagram. “From the creation of this song, to the inception of this visual, the rehearsals and creative investments into the manifestation of today in the flesh ✨🔥💋 Gods work.”

Victoria will drop Jaguar II, her first full-length official album, on August 25. We can’t wait to hear other bops from this Atlanta native.

Victoria Monet’s That Girl Style

Equally as popping as Victoria’s music is her style. Her everyday looks are a mix between street style glam and casually effortless. She rocks baggy jeans, tight bralettes, platform heels, sneakers, oversized bombers, and mini skirts.

The 34-year-old has also slayed every red carpet she’s stepped on. Usually opting for body-hugging dresses that show off her flat abs and soft curves and eye-popping gowns, Victoria’s fashion is red carpet goals. 

As we await Victoria’s newest album and additions to our Apple Playlist, we’ve compiled a list of top red carpet looks from the R&B songstress. Nine in total, each ensemble proves how she is that girl. 

She looks fly, and she looks good.

1. Tres Generaciones® Tequila Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Tres Generaciones® Tequila Celebrates 50th Anniversary Source:Getty

Victoria Monét attended the Tres Generaciones® Tequila 50th Anniversary Celebration looking like a goddess. She paired long wavy hair with a see-through body-conscious dress.

2. Billboard Women In Music Event

Billboard Women In Music Event Source:Getty

Victoria Monét ate and left no crumbs at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023. We love the combination of a platinum blonde bob with a sophisticated, ruched gown.

3. 2023 BET Awards

2023 BET Awards Source:Getty

It’s giving body-ody-ody.  Victoria Monét attends the 2023 BET Awards looking unapologetically sexy. We love the tan two piece ensemble with cut outs and gold jewelry. Definite ’70s vibes.

4. 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty
  • We are not sure which we love more: the high slit or the bold orange color? Either way, Victoria Monét slayed at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

5. 2019 Billboard Women In Music Event

2019 Billboard Women In Music Event Source:Getty

This look is for the bold and daring. Period!  Victoria Monét stuns at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music event in an animal print tube style dress and gloves.

6. Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live

Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live Source:Getty

Victoria Monét is ready for the Renaissance – her own! We love her metallic two-piece moment worn to the  Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live event this August.

7. CultureCon LA 2023

CultureCon LA 2023 Source:Getty

Nude, brown, and sheer. Victoria Monét gives us melanin magic in this sheer top with corset style detailing and matching brown bottoms. The singer donned the funky outfit to the Culture Con LA event this year.

 

 

8. BET Awards 2022

BET Awards 2022 Source:Getty

Victoria Monét attended the  2022 BET Awards dipped in liquid bronze sequins.  She complimented the bold gown with simple accessories and soft glam. She looked flawless. 

