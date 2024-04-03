Listen Live
Angel Reese Declares For The WNBA Draft

Published on April 3, 2024

LSU v UCLA

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Angel Reese announced on Wednesday that she has declared for the WNBA Draft, via a profile in Vogue.

Words from Angel Reese:

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

WNBA rules states: Players entering the draft must declare by April 1. College players competing in the Elite Eight or later have 48 hours after their final game to renounce their NCAA eligibility and declare for the draft.

Reese had the option to remain at LSU for one more season under the COVID-19 waiver, but decided otherwise.

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15.

Since transferring to LSU from Maryland in 2022 all she has seen is success.

Angel Reese’s first year in Baton Rouge (2022-2023):

  • she won a national title
  • Named a first-team All-American
  • Was the 2023 NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player
  • Averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game

In her second season at LSU (2023-2024):

  • Reese averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game
  • Recorded 20 double-doubles in 33 regular-season games
  • Seven double-doubles in the NCAA tournament

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said in March that whatever Reese decided, she had “left her mark” on the Tigers’ program.

“What Angel Reese has done at LSU in two years, we really need to step back and go, ‘Wow,’” Mulkey said. “She won a national championship last year, she’s a celebrity now. And then, to come back this year and get Player of the Year – she was an All-Defensive player, as well – she’s left her mark.

“Whether she comes back next year or not, that young lady has left her mark on LSU women’s basketball.”

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, and Connecticut‘s Aaliyah Edwards are expected to be among the top picks in the 2024 WNBA.

Where will Reese go? That’s up for debate.

Check out photos below from Angel Reese’s final season with the LSU Tigers.

Angel Reese Declares For The WNBA Draft

93.1 WZAK

