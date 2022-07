CLOSE

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Cincinnati Music Festival has made its return to Paul Brown Stadium in the heart of downtown.

This festival is the largest of its kind drawing over 90,000 music lovers each night to enjoy legends in hip hop, r&b, and jazz. And the Friday night line-up for the 2022 festival didn’t disappoint with Jonathan Butler, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Anthony Hamilton, Keyshia Cole, and Charlie Wilson headlining.

Check out pictures from Friday night’s show below:

Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Keyshia Cole, and More Take The Stage at The Cincinnati Music Festival was originally published on rnbcincy.com