Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule: How Many Wins Will They Get?

The NFL has released the schedules of all 32 teams, and the Cleveland Browns definitely have a unique start to the season.
Keep scrolling to see a week-by-week breakdown of who we’ll play, and when.
Within the first month, Cleveland will play three divisional games – at home against the Bengals, on the road at the Steelers, then back at home for the Ravens.
The Browns have primetime games – Week 2 against the Steelers, and then late in the season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
Week 15, in a weird situation, the game time against the Bears is currently TBD – as the league isn’t sure just yet if Cleveland will play on Saturday or Sunday.
If you want to purchase tickets to any of the games in the 2023 NFL season, [click here].
During the preseason Cleveland plays the Jets, Commanders, Eagles and Chiefs.
Keep scrolling to see a breakdown of their regular season schedule.
1. Week 1 – Bengals at BrownsSource:Getty
Joe Burrow brings his gun-slinging prowess to Cleveland Week 1. Last season the Browns beat down the Bengals on Halloween but lost to them later in the season.
2. Week 2 – Browns at SteelersSource:Getty
Week 2 is the Browns first road game of the year, as they’ll travel to Pittsburgh to take on the rival Steelers. The two teams split the series 1-1 a year ago.
3. Week 3 – Titans at BrownsSource:Getty
Week 3 sees the Browns come back home to take on a Titans team that is uncertain in a few key positions, including quarterback and, surprisingly, running back now that they’ve been shopping stud Derrick Henry.
4. Week 4 – Ravens at BrownsSource:Getty
The Browns play their third home game Week 4, where they’ll take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Baltimore has completely revamped their wide receiver room, so this could be a different type of game than we’re used to seeing between the two clubs. Week 4 also marks the first time former Browns receiver Odell Bekhem Jr comes back to The Land.
5. Week 6 – 49ers at BrownsSource:Getty
After the early bye week, the Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. This will be the 9ers first trip to Cleveland since 2019, where they beat up the Baker Mayfield-led Brownies to the tune of 31-3.
6. Week 7 – Browns at ColtsSource:Getty
The Browns will travel for just the second time of the season in Week 7, as they’ll travel out to Indy to play the Colts. Cleveland is just 2-3 against Indianapolis since 2011.
7. Week 8 – Browns at SeahawksSource:Getty
The first cross-country trip for the Browns comes in Week 8, as they’ll travel out to Seattle to play a tough Seahawks team. Seattle’s quarterback Geno Smith revived the Seahawks and his career last year by leading them to the playoffs. All indications point to this being a trap game for the Browns.
8. Week 9 – Cardinals at BrownsSource:Getty
The Browns will come home Week 9 to face the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray to start the season as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. That, combined with a new head coach for Arizona, should be good things for the Browns.
9. Week 10 – Browns at RavensSource:Getty
The Browns will have a key division game Week 10, as they’ll go out to Baltimore to play the Ravens for the second time of the year.
10. Week 11 – Steelers at BrownsSource:Getty
In Week 11 we’ll have the rematch with our biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be a key game of the season, especially if both teams are still fighting for playoff position.
11. Week 12 – Browns at BroncosSource:Getty
The Browns will be challenged by the thin air of Denver during Week 12, as they’ll travel out to the mountains to play Russel Wilson and the Broncos.
12. Week 13 – Browns at RamsSource:Getty
If the Browns are planning on having any type of playoff run then this is the type of game they’ll have to win this game against the Rams in Week 13. With an aging quarterback and limited weapons, L.A. is expected to have a down year.
13. Week 14 – Jaguars at BrownsSource:Getty
The Browns come home Week 14 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who overachieved a bit by reaching the playoffs in Doug Pederson’s first year as their head coach. This will be an interesting game, to say the least.
14. Week 15 – Bears at BrownsSource:Getty
An unexpected challenge could be waiting for the Browns in Week 15, as they’ll play host to the Chicago Bears. Chi-Town has added first-round talent to its offensive line, along with a wide-receiving stud in DJ Moore.
15. Week 16 – Browns at TexansSource:Getty
With questions at quarterback and head coach, and just about every other position if we’re being honest, the Browns should absolutely handle their road game against the Texans in Week 16. Emphasis on the word ‘should’.
16. Week 17 – Jets at BrownsSource:Getty
Week 17 could be the biggest media day of the Browns season, as NFL darling Aaron Rodgers has officially joined the New York Jets. The Browns also lost a despicable game to the Jets a year ago, and will certainly have revenge on their minds in this late-season night-game showdown.
17. Week 18 – Browns at BengalsSource:Getty
The Browns often end their season with a divisional game, and this year is no exception. Week 18 the Browns travel down to Cincy to face the Bengals, in what could be a make or break game for either team.