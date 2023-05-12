Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule: How Many Wins Will They Get?

CLOSE

The NFL has released the schedules of all 32 teams, and the Cleveland Browns definitely have a unique start to the season.

Keep scrolling to see a week-by-week breakdown of who we’ll play, and when.

Within the first month, Cleveland will play three divisional games – at home against the Bengals, on the road at the Steelers, then back at home for the Ravens.

The Browns have primetime games – Week 2 against the Steelers, and then late in the season against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Week 15, in a weird situation, the game time against the Bears is currently TBD – as the league isn’t sure just yet if Cleveland will play on Saturday or Sunday.

If you want to purchase tickets to any of the games in the 2023 NFL season, [click here].

During the preseason Cleveland plays the Jets, Commanders, Eagles and Chiefs.

Keep scrolling to see a breakdown of their regular season schedule.