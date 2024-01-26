Coi Leray Reacts To Stray Caught On Eminem’s New Benzino Diss

CLOSE

Coi Leray hopped on social media to share her reaction to a new Eminem diss aimed at Benzino

Needless to say, the Wanna Come Thru rapper is over it.

Keep scrolling to go down memory lane and hear some of the original songs that spawned this year’s long war between the two musical enemies.

The new Eminem vs Benzino (and Coi Leray) diss record came out today on a collaboration album between video director Cole Bennett and music group Lyrical Lemonade called All Is Yellow. The song is called Doomsday Pt. 2.

Em spews, “Now I got a riddle (What?), one condition, you mustn’t laugh (Okay)/What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?)/A giraffe (Haha), Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? (Yeah)/How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have? (Haha)/Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands/When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks (Wow).”

He goes in on Leray by saying, “Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day (What?)/But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say (Huh?)/Guess that Coi Leray feat’s in the toilet, ayy? (Goddamn).”

Eminem and Benzino’s beef goes back decades. It all started in 2002 when Benzino’s magazine The Source (which he co-owned) only gave Em’s highly acclaimed album The Eminem Show a 4 out of 5 rating. Slimy Shady took so much offense that he’s tossed heated bars in Zino’s direction ever since.

The vitriol on wax wasn’t one-sided, either. Benzino has also taken plenty of shots at Eminem in the decades since, however, none of it seemed to garner the same attention and reaction as his adversary’s.

Fast forward nearly 22 years since the original alleged shots were fired and Eminem is still waking up with Benzino on his mind. But this time around he’s not getting a reaction from his intended target, but rather from Benzino’s talented and musically inclined daughter, Coi Leray.

“Rap beef is so washed and tired,” Leray posted on X. “Embarrassing. Just f##cking over all corny as f##k… Man who the hell said I wanted a Eminem feature (laughing emoji).”

She continued, “I got no issues with no one. I’m so locked in on my own grown and sexy vibes… anybody don’t like me, that’s something they gotta take on with themselves (heart emoji)”.

Benzino has yet to make any public comments about Eminem’s new diss or his daughter Coi Leray’s response.

Keep scrolling to check out the song, Leray’s reaction on X, and old songs between Eminem and Benzino that have kept this beef alive for more than 20 years.

Do you think Eminem and Benzino should let this beef die out? Do you think Eminem should’ve kept Coi Leray out of it?

Coi Leray Reacts To Stray Caught On Eminem’s New Benzino Diss was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com