Listen Live
Sports

Former NFL Cornerback, Vontae Davis, Found Dead In Miami Home At Age 35

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Los Angeles Chargers v Buffalo Bills

Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty


The NFL fraternity is saying goodbye to one of the most electric cornerbacks of this era, Vontae Davis.

According to ESPN, Davis was found dead in his Florida home Monday morning. He was just 35 years old and two months shy of his 36th birthday.

He was reportedly discovered by his house assistant, and while Davie police confirm an investigation is ongoing, foul play is not expected.

“This morning, Davie Police Officers responded to 6051 SW 178th Avenue in reference to a medical call. Officers were called to the residence by the house assistant, who found the homeowner deceased. We can confirm that the deceased individual is Vontae Davis age 35. Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved,” Davie police said in a statement.

Davis famously made headlines in 2018 when, as a member of the Buffalo Bills, he retired during half-time.

After the game against the Chargers, he released a statement revealing that father time struck during the game, and he just knew it was time to hang up his cleats, despite how abrupt his decision was.

“Today on the field, reality hit me fast and hard. I shouldn’t be out there anymore,” he said before citing the grind that comes with being a professional athlete. “And truthfully, I do not because the season is long, and it’s more important for me and my family to walk away healthy than to willfully embrace the warrior mentality and limp away too late.”

A football and track star in college, Davis was touted as a three-star recruit before committing to Illinois. After his junior year, he entered the 2009 NFL Draft and was picked in the first round by the Miami Dolphins. He played there for two seasons before entering his prime with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-2017, where he also appeared in two Pro Bowls.

His stint with the Bills only lasted a game and a half, and upon the announcement of his death, the team released a statement.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Vontae Davis,” the Bills said. “We are thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

See how social media is reacting to his passing below.

Former NFL Cornerback, Vontae Davis, Found Dead In Miami Home At Age 35  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Trending
Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

LSU v Iowa
Entertainment

Angel Reese Tearfully Speaks On Being Portrayed As A Villain

Entertainment

To Clarifying, Lizzo Is Quitting Something, But Not Music

Mature woman having breakfast on the balcony at home
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Rachel Pope on the Nature of Menopause

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Entertainment

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

News

13-Year-Old Admits To Stabbing Mom To Death

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close