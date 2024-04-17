Listen Live
Sports

Golden State Warriors’ Season Ends After Play-In Tournament Lost, Klay Thompson’s Scoreless Night Roasted

Published on April 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Play-In Tournament

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty


The first round of play-in games has come to a close, and it’ll be yet another postseason that the Golden State Warriors won’t be appearing in.

Last night, the four-time champions took on the Sacramento Kings for the right to enter the playoffs. One of the biggest culprits for spoiling the Warriors’ season was Keegan Murray, who made eight three-pointers and finished the game with 33 points, aided by teammate De’Aaron Fox’s 24 points.

Steph Curry couldn’t get rolling despite his 22-point performance. It wasn’t enough to accomplish the deed.

However, his Splash Brother Klay Thompson was iced out of the entire game because he missed all 10 of his shots and finished the game with zero points. The last of the big three, Draymond Green, poured in 12 points, starting with a surprising corner three.

While leading most of the game, Sacramento’s big push came during a 21-7 run in the third quarter.

The Warriors got within 13, but as they began closing the gap, former Warriors Harrison Barned made a clutch three. With about 6 minutes left, it appeared the Warriors were collapsing while trailing 105-86.

Now, while we are just two seasons removed from the Warriors’ latest championship, it’s clear that the dynasty is coming to an end, and Curry wasn’t scared to speak about the Dubs’ future in the post-game press conference when asked about longtime teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

“At the end of the day, I just want to win. I know that’s fully possible,” he said. “I know the summer is going to be a lot of conversations and trying to set up ourselves to win, whatever that means. I hope that’s the outcome.”

Conversely, social media focuses on the Warriors’ downfall and roasts Klay Thompson’s scoreless game.

Golden State Warriors’ Season Ends After Play-In Tournament Lost, Klay Thompson’s Scoreless Night Roasted  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Trending
WZAK Radio One Cleveland Personality DJ HazMatt
Dish Nation

Dish Nation Cleveland Minute 070220

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

Entertainment News

DAVID AND TAMELA MANN- NEW SERIES ON BET

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close