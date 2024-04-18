CLOSE

Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

The WNBA player salaries for the 2024 season have sparked discussions around the adequacy of compensation in professional women’s basketball.

Despite the immense talent and dedication of players, the disparity between WNBA salaries and those in other professional sports leagues, such as the NBA, remains significant.

A few of the main factors that have stirred the pot has been:

Caitlin Clark’s rookie salary controversy

WNBA salaries compared to NBA salaries

Women calls for pay equity

Challenges and opportunities around providing fair pay

If there is a future plan needing to be implemented

The ongoing dialogue surrounding WNBA player salaries underscores the importance of addressing pay equity in sports and promoting a more inclusive and equitable landscape for women athletes.

Take a look below at the Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season based on their 2024 cap hit.

