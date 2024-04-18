Source: Marleen Moise / Getty
Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season
The WNBA player salaries for the 2024 season have sparked discussions around the adequacy of compensation in professional women’s basketball.
Despite the immense talent and dedication of players, the disparity between WNBA salaries and those in other professional sports leagues, such as the NBA, remains significant.
A few of the main factors that have stirred the pot has been:
- Caitlin Clark’s rookie salary controversy
- WNBA salaries compared to NBA salaries
- Women calls for pay equity
- Challenges and opportunities around providing fair pay
- If there is a future plan needing to be implemented
The ongoing dialogue surrounding WNBA player salaries underscores the importance of addressing pay equity in sports and promoting a more inclusive and equitable landscape for women athletes.
Take a look below at the Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season based on their 2024 cap hit.
1. Arike Ogunbowale | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984
2. Kahleah Copper | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984
3. Jewell Loyd | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984
4. Diana Taurasi | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,936
5. Natasha Howard | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,350
6. Alyssa Thomas | 2024 Cap Hit: $218,000
7. Brionna Jones | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,500
8. Kelsey Mitchell | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,000
9. Napheesa Collier | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219
10. Skylar Diggins-Smith | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219
11. Marina Mabrey | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000
12. Kayla McBride | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000
13. Breanna Stewart | 2024 Cap Hit: $205,000
14. Nneka Ogwunike | 2024 Cap Hit: $204,500
15. Erica Wheeler | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,154
16. Sabrina Ionescu | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,000
17. A’ja Wilson | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000
18. Cheyenne Parker | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000
19. DeWanna Bonner | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000
20. Kelsey Plum | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000
