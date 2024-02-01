MAGA Fears Taylor Swift Attending The Super Bowl Because Of Ridiculous Conspiracy Theory

CLOSE

the conservatives are taking it too far.

Especially those in the MAGA crowd.

With the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday to ensure an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, right-wing media has strapped on their tinfoil hats.

Failed GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy thinks that the NFL rigged the AFC Championship game so that pop star Swift could make her way to the Super Bowl and endorse President Joe Biden. With Swift having Biden’s back, Ramaswamy thinks that her major influence will propel him into a second presidential term.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” tweeted Ramaswamy.

Did we all roll our eyes a bit when Swift joined Kelce on the field for a kiss after the game like a season straight out of Friday Night Lights? Sure but it’s not that deep.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported about the baseless conspiracy on Tuesday morning, adding that the ultra-right is accusing Swift of being “under the control of the sinister forces in the shadows, but also Kelce is wielded by them to get people to do the smart thing and get a COVID vaccine.”

“Of course, this is absurd,” Darcy said of the theory. “There are a lot of people, a not-so-insignificant amount of people, who end up believing these ideas. Remember the QAnon conspiracy, which was equally as absurd if not more, people ended up believing that because they are locked in this media universe which feeds them information that supports it.”

Perhaps all will be revealed at the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers Feb.11. Get your bets ready.

See how social media is reacting to the ridiculous theory below.

